Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) (LON:WBI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $2.90. Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 8,356,211 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.78 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) Company Profile (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois Limited (WBI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.