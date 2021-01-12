$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.29. 283,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

