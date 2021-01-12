Wedbush Raises Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target to $85.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

VRNT stock opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,572 shares of company stock worth $1,885,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

