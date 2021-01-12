Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $107.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

