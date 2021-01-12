Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

BAND opened at $154.72 on Tuesday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

