Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $45.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Unilever by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UL opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

