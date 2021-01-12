IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

IDEX has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDEX to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of IEX opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $209.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.54 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock worth $50,376,244. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.64.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

