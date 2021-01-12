Raymond James Boosts STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target to $35.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,029 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.