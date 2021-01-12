Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 66.7%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGUCY stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Prosegur Cash has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

