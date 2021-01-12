Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

