Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
