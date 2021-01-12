Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $2.12 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Aehr Test Systems worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

