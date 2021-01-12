PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE PMX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

