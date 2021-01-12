PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSE PMX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
