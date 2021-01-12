PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of PCK opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

