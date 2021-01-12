Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$22.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.50. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$17.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.