Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.87.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.