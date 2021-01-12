Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.