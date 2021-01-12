MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $36.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCFT. ValuEngine raised MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

MCFT stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth about $450,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

