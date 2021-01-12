B. Riley Increases Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $20.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

