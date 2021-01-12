Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SI-BONE (SIBN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN):

1/9/2021 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

1/8/2021 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2020 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/25/2020 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of $909.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 383,732 shares of company stock valued at $8,990,427 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

