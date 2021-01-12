Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $70.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE WH opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -126.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

