Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target to $22.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.