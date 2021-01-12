Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to “Buy”

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Disco has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

