4,486 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

