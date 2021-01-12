Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

WTRG opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

