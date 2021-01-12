Brokerages Set Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target at $313.40

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $339.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,950.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cintas by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.