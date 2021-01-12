Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 259.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.89 ($3.40).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

LGEN stock opened at GBX 274.80 ($3.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 320.50 ($4.19). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.43.

In related news, insider John Kingman purchased 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.28 ($2,144.34). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.12 ($2,988.14). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,651 shares of company stock worth $621,980.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

