Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE:NSL opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.