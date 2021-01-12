National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,013.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

LON:NG opened at GBX 877.60 ($11.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 914.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 903.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a market cap of £30.90 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.