DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $479,557.99

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One DreamTeam Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DreamTeam Token has a market capitalization of $479,557.99 and $2,095.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DreamTeam Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00338632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.39 or 0.04103764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DreamTeam Token Profile

DreamTeam Token is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,442 tokens. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem . The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREAM is a marketplace for high-quality blockchain talent in the freelance market. DREAM aims to simplify the project management process, providing an integrated set of tools for core business process that includes building the right team and managing project tasks. Using AI models DREAM builds teams that have been proven to work together, both professionally and personally. Dream builder is the core of the ecosystem that guides the project decision process, acting as a personal project manager. The functionalities of DREAM builder includes defining sets of required tasks, choosing and recruiting the right team mix, and managing the team. There are 3 main components of Dream builder: Dream AI that is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm that creates and recommend the project’s task list. Dream AI programmed to continually learn both externally and internally from the outcome of other projects, teams and the network’s community of experts. Dream Manager, A portal that manages all components of a project, integrating with leading collaboration tools to streamline the project workflows, and Dream Knowledge, A web portal to train and feed Dream’s AI system. DREAM is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

DreamTeam Token Token Trading

DreamTeam Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DreamTeam Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DreamTeam Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DreamTeam Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.