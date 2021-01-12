Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 4.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $3,058,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 36.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

