Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0027 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and $2,117.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00350567 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025863 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.19 or 0.01196647 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,490,199 coins and its circulating supply is 424,229,763 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

