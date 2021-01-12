Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

