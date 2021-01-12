GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.44.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
