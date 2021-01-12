Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.55 Per Share

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. Primary Health Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.19).

In other Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L) news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman purchased 11,485,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £16,538,515.20 ($21,607,675.99).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

