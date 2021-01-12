MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. MV Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

