Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
EVN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
