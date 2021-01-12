Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

EVN stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

