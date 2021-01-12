APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes $368,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,114.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,185.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,154.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

