O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 2,230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 9.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.