iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises 3.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $349.09 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $353.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.75.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

