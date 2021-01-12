Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

