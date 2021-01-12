TheStreet Upgrades Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) to C

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.61. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richardson Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.