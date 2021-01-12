TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TORM opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

