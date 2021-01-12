TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TORM opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. TOR Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.