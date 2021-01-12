TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

MSFT opened at $217.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.32. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

