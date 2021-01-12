Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 708.8% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

TSRYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

