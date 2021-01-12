Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Decreases By 80.8%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenet Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

