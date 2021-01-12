Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 943 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.95.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.