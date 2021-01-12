Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 895 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

