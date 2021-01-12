US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $31.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in US Foods by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.71 on Friday. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.91 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.