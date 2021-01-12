SF Capital (SFCP) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $58,708.99 and $7.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00112079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00266880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00062326 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

