Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $279,111.45 and approximately $38,815.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00042534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,433.84 or 0.04167874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00341699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

