Blockport 24-Hour Volume Tops $31,678.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Blockport has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00042534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,433.84 or 0.04167874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00341699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport is a token. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

